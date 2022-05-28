SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $470.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $723.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.70.

SIVB stock opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $419.60 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

