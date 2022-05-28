Wolfe Research Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $85.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $124.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.19.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.