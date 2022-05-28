First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $157.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $194.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $157.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

