Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

PB stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

