Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

