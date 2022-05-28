Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $1,050.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $912.68.

Shares of TSLA opened at $759.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $911.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $950.68. Tesla has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

