Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

