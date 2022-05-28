Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTLR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $103.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $26,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 485,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 237.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 441,881 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 102.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 684,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 346,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

