Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $818.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

