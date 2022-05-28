RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “
RenovoRx stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $16.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNXT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RenovoRx (Get Rating)
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
