Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.58 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

