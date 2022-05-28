Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RDBX. B. Riley lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 7.71 on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is 3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

