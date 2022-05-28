PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of PJT opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in PJT Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 102,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth $2,052,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

