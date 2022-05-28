Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to “Buy”

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $0.78 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. Equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

