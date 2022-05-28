2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 13,528 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,246.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,485.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2,682.83. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

