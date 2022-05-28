Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,078 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $704.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 58.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.