Head-To-Head Comparison: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and FONAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 9.79 -$18.13 million ($7.05) -0.19 FONAR $89.93 million 1.18 $10.21 million N/A N/A

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,043.95% -240.53% -180.70% FONAR 10.96% 8.66% 6.34%

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and FONAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,392.54%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than FONAR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of FONAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FONAR beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

FONAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters and the development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. The company owns and operates 5 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 39 MRI scanning facilities, including 25 facilities located in New York and 14 situated in Florida. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

