Contrasting Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Parke Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33

Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $4.27, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 46.13% 18.14% 1.96% Banco Bradesco 19.74% 17.91% 1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parke Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $90.87 million 3.24 $40.76 million $3.42 7.22 Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 2.07 $4.07 billion $0.39 10.92

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, and Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

