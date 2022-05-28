Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,035 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 48.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 212.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

