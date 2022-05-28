Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,033,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IMAX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 231,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,128,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.39 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

