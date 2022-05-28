Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 142,732 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

BGFV opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

