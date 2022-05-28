Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 542,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2,243.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

