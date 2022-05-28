Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,685 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.01% of Global Indemnity Group worth $18,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at $853,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBLI opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $389.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.22. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

