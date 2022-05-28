Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.49. 14,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,806,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $43,620,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.