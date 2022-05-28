Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Trading Down 3%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.43 and last traded at $84.75. 2,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 950,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

