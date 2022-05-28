Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 11,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 647,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

