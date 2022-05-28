Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.56. 2,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 464,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

The stock has a market cap of $655.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

