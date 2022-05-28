DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Down 2%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 95,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $568.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

