FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 5,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 862,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FINV shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 624,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 452,549 shares during the period.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

