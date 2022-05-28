ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) were down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 576,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,672,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,596,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,046,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $377,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

