HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 7.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 11,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,518,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. HSBC lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CLSA reduced their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

