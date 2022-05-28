Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 5.4%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 22,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,486,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.