Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 6,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,917,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,503 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Huazhu Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,992,000 after acquiring an additional 623,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Huazhu Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

