Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 10%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 285,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 438,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$24.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.
About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)
