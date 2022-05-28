Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.29

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 246068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock worth $227,082,838 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

