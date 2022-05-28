BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,911,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

