Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. 4,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,531,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DADA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

