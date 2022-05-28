ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.61. Approximately 149,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,134,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $159,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

