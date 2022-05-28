Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 2.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.63 and last traded at $128.04. 15,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,617,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.85.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Get Moderna alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,482,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,688,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.