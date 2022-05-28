Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $46.16. 1,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 346,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,156 over the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

