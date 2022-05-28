ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.48 and last traded at $54.60. Approximately 1,043,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,333,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

