Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 8% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.43. 3,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,029,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.
The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.
In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
