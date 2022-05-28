Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 8% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.43. 3,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,029,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Get Celsius alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.