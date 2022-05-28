ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.66. 249,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,441,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $3,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $263,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $237,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.