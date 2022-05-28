Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 25,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,409,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,830 shares of company stock worth $2,246,387 in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
