Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 25,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,409,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,830 shares of company stock worth $2,246,387 in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.