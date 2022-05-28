Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 8.5% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 54,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,885,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. increased its stake in Zhihu by 170.5% in the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zhihu by 609.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

