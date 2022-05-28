iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 9.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 309,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,837,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 53,686 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,118,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 556,176 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

