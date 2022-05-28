Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Trading Up 8.2%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) was up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

