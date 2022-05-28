Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Declines By 69.2%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 377,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Borqs Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

