Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVET. Raymond James cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.98. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Covetrus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Covetrus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

