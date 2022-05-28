-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha Tau Medical.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47).
Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alpha Tau Medical (Get Rating)
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
